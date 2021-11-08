Chanel Appoints New Head of Fashion PR

Chanel plucked the next international director of press relations and public relations for its fashion activities from the fragrance and beauty division, WWD has learned.

Emmanuelle Walle, head of global PR and influence at Chanel fragrance and beauty since 2019, is to take up her new role on Jan. 3, 2022, reporting to Bruno Pavlovsky, president of Chanel fashion and Chanel SAS.

Walle succeeds Laurence Delamare, who has been named director of 7L and fashion editorial narrative. The landmark Left Bank bookstore 7L was established by Karl Lagerfeld in 1999 and specializes in photo books. Delamare has been at Chanel since 2004.

“In this key position, Emmanuelle will take part in the transformations under way within the image and fashion communications departments and will continue to place press relations at the heart of fashion in close collaboration with Virginie Viard and Marion Destenay,” Chanel said in an internal announcement seen by WWD, referring to its creative director and fashion image director, respectively. “Relations with the press and influencers are more essential than ever to promote the creation and embody Chanel’s vision of fashion to our audiences.”

Among Walle’s high-profile projects at Chanel fragrances and beauty was the 100th anniversary of Chanel No.5 perfume and the botanical exhibition “La Beauté Se Cultive” (or “Cultivating Beauty”).

Before joining Chanel, Walle worked in various marketing and communications roles at Bonpoint, Cartier and L’Oréal. She started her career in editorial roles at various French magazines and websites, including French Vogue, Marie Claire, Le Point and Mixte.

It is understood Walle’s successor at Chanel fragrance and beauty has yet to be named.

Also at Chanel, Elsa Heizmann has been named director of fashion’s relationship with cinema, also reporting to Pavlovsky.

Marie-Louise de Clermont-Tonnerre, who initiated Chanel’s public relations department in 1971, recently exited the French fashion house after an illustrious career spanning 50 years.

