Underscoring how closely fashion remains tethered to the art world, Chanel said it has named Yana Peel as its new global head of arts and culture, a new post.

Peel is perhaps best know for serving as the chief executive officer of the Serpentine Galleries in London from 2016 to 2019.

She will be based in London and report to Alain Wertheimer, chief executive officer of Chanel.

According to a statement, Peel’s mission will be to “further propel the voice, standing and influence of Chanel as a brand and a company, in the world. Yana will expand Chanel’s collaboration with the arts and culture communities, spearheading exciting and stimulating new projects, as well as producing the next generation of our brand culture programs, building on what Chanel has already done.”

Before Serpentine, Peel o-founded the Outset Contemporary Art Fund. She holds board and advisory positions at the Tate International Council, British Fashion Council and the American Ballet Theatre. She is also director of Intelligence Squared Group, a forum for live debate, and was its ceo until 2015.

Born in Russia, Peel attended McGill University in Montreal and completed a post-graduate degree in economics at London School of Economics, and started her career at Goldman Sachs.