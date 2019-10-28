Lily-Rose Depp is the star of Chanel’s holiday 2019 campaign.

One of the late Karl Lagerfeld’s last muses, Depp continues her role as the face of the Chanel No.5 L’Eau fragrance, appearing in the holiday campaign created by long-time Chanel collaborator Jean-Paul Goude.

Depp is seen in the campaign video sporting a Forties-style beauty look, black dress and knee-high red boots sitting atop a snow-covered, large-scale Chanel No.5 L’Eau fragrance bottle. She gazes into a snow globe depicting the same scene she’s in like it’s a crystal ball where she sees her lucky number, five.

“I loved playing the character created by Jean-Paul,” Depp said in a statement from Chanel. “The joy and wonderment reminded me of how I felt as a little girl on Christmas morning.”

This is just one of many captivating campaigns Goude has created for Chanel. The graphic designer and illustrator recently created two advertising campaigns for the Chanel Chance fragrance, one depicting a dance audition and the other a set of models bowling with fragrance bottles. He has also worked with other designer houses like Schiaparelli, Lacoste and Issey Miyake.

Read More Here:

Nine Facts You Didn’t Know About Coco Chanel

Chanel Hires Transgender Model Teddy Quinlivan for Beauty Campaign

Gigi Hadid Escorts Chanel Crasher Off Runway

WATCH: The Catwalk Crasher at Chanel’s Spring 2020 Show