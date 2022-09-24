×
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 24, 2022

Chanel to Host Fragrance Exhibition in Paris

The show will run from Dec. 15 to Jan. 9, 2023, at the Grand Palais Ephémère.

Chanel No. 5
Chanel No. 5 Courtesy of Chanel

SCENT-SATIONAL: Chanel will host an exhibition, called “Le Grand Numéro de Chanel,” to celebrate its fragrances – many of which have numbers as names – at the Grand Palais Ephémère museum in Paris, from Dec. 15 to Jan. 9, 2023.

The French luxury house said that all senses will be awakened and imaginations set in motion by the exhibit, full of magic tricks and unexpected discoveries, which was created for experts as well as for novices of perfume.

Chanel in a statement called the exhibit “an immersive journey that invites you to follow your star, seize your luck or even enter into a legend. From classic to iconic, from pure to the greatest sophistication, from everyday object to work of art that has inspired some of the greatest artists – some of whose oeuvres will be brought together for the first time – it’s all the uniqueness of Chanel fragrances that are expressed through a visit rich in experiences, discoveries and emotions.”

People can sign up for tickets, free of charge, starting Nov. 17, at grand-numero.chanel.com.

In 2013, Chanel held an exhibit at Paris’ Palais de Tokyo museum that traced the origins of Chanel No. 5, which celebrated its centennial last year.

