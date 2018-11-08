DOUBLE C’S: Keira Knightly dazzled in a black, sequin embellished, capelet dress by Chanel at a private screening for the actress’ new film, “Colette,” hosted by the French luxury brand at the Curzon in Mayfair, London. The movie will be released on Jan. 25 across the U.K.

Directed by Wash Westmoreland, “Colette” is a biopic about French novelist Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette who ran in the same social circle as Coco Chanel and was best known for her modern views of sexuality. Knightley, who plays Colette, spoke about the movie’s influence and her interest in portraying the character.

“That’s what I loved about it so much, you could see this and think ‘Gosh, this was over a 100 years ago yet it still feels so current.’ It talks about things we are very much talking about now with gender-politics and sexual-politics,” Knightley said of the film, which centers around Colette’s transition from a young adult, 19, into her mid-30s.

The movie also has personal ties to the actress, whose mother was a writer and an avid fan of Colette. “I think this is sort of my love story to my mom. There is this amazing thing about writers, that magical place that they go to, so I loved playing Colette and creating that space for her,” Knightley said.

Costume designer Andrea Flesch, brought Colette’s character — and the turn of the century Paris — roaring to life through embroidered waistcoats, cable-knit sweater, trouser suits and cropped blazers, reminiscent of Thirties Chanel. In the same way Colette’s words in print have not aged, her clothing also holds a staggeringly modern weight.