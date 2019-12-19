“The clothes feel activated. You’re meant to do something in them, not just sit and look pretty,” Kristen Stewart says about Chanel’s spring-summer collection. And so she hopped on a trampoline for photographer Jean-Baptiste Mondino, who captured her mid-air for the French brand’s latest advertising campaign, slated to break Jan. 1 in European titles.

“I like her sparkling tomboy side,” enthused Mondino, who has also shot fragrance campaigns for Chanel starring Gaspard Ulliel and Vanessa Paradis.

A brand ambassador since 2015, and the face of Gabrielle Chanel perfume and Noir et Blanc de Chanel makeup, Stewart currently appears in the Benedict Andrews biopic “Seberg” about French actress Jean Seberg, which Chanel designer Virginie Viard cited as an inspiration for her spring fashion proposal, paraded on a set of Parisian rooftops.