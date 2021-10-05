×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: October 5, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy RTW Spring 2022

Business

Fendi Previews New Home Collection in Rome

Business

Manolo Blahnik Forecasts Bumper Year after COVID-19-Related Sales Decline

Blackpink’s Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies at Chanel

The were joined by Lily-Rose Depp, Kristine Froseth and Whitney Peak in the front row.

Gallery Icon View ALL 20 Photos

Kristen Stewart rocked pink hair at the Chanel show, where she stealthily slipped into the front row a few minutes late.

“We kinda let the clothes inform the hair today. A tweed suit can be quite ladylike, so I wanted to find a way to turn it inside out,” said the actress, who always injects a little bit of punk into her wardrobe.

The star is fresh off the Met Gala, where she dressed as a modern Barbie, and the Venice Film Festival with the triumphant premiere of her Princess Diana film “Spencer.”

While missing the “so human and genuine and basically f–king lovely” Karl Lagerfeld, she said working with Chanel creative director Virginie Viard has been an invigorating experience.

“She’s kind of a rock star. I feel like in another life she was on stage with a microphone, even though she’s so shy and kind of understated. She doesn’t want to just continue this idea of French femininity and ease and effortless elegance, she tells a very dynamic story.” When a rendition of George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90” blasted at the end, Stewart said she felt “enlivened.”

Related Galleries

“I was genuinely moved because people within this industry have a tendency to feel a little bit on a leash and this just felt unleashed with these girls just flipping their hair around and laughing.”

Stewart experienced much of the same playfulness when starring as Diana, even though the film depicts a sad time in the princess’ life. “I wasn’t expecting to feel 10 feet tall. She had a God-given gift of connection. I got to taste that for a second and it felt amazing,” she said, ignoring any early awards season buzz with a typically nonplussed shrug.

Stewart channeled Diana’s style on-and-off set in Germany. “We were putting on English-forward outfits every day. I’ve always loved a loafer, I’ve always loved a tweed suit, always loved a bike short, but now I really, really love all these things.”

Blackpink star Jennie and Stewart posed for selfies backstage. “I kinda am fangirling for her. I love her and I finally got to meet her, I’m so happy,” said Jennie, who called the ’80-inspired elevated catwalk “the most energetic show I’ve ever been to.”

“As a performer myself, I never get to be in the crowd and feel that energy, to get to be on the other side and see the beautiful models walking, it just brings back the energy that I’ve been missing for the last couple of years,” she said.

Blackpink hasn’t been able to perform in front of an audience due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the group held an online concert earlier this year. Rehearsals weren’t too different, she said, but the reality hit hard when the concert started. “Normally no matter how you feel in the morning, when you get on stage it’s just like, forget it, because you’re like communicating with the fans, but this time, it was hard. I was just looking into the camera so I was like focused on how I looked and how I was doing the whole time, so it was really different I think.”

Jennie is so looking forward to being in front of fans again that she’s been spending hours on YouTube. “I watch our old concert videos because I miss it so much; I want to feel that energy.” The star, who “had a dinner date” with bandmate Jisoo in Paris earlier this week, says they’re in the studio and promises new music “at the right moment.”

Kristine Froseth has been taking in the Paris sights while training for the New York City Marathon Nov. 7. “The architecture is incredible; it really takes my mind away from the pain,” she said of getting ready for her first race, which is raising money for the Shoe4Africa charity.

Froseth just finished a still-under-wraps film with Lena Dunham, and before that “The First Lady,” in which she plays a young Betty Ford against Michelle Pfeiffer. While the two didn’t have any scenes together, Froseth said she and Pfeiffer collaborated closely, reading books together and meeting with history professors to delve more deeply into one of America’s most enigmatic presidential wives.

“I love what she did with [establishing] the Betty Ford center and how she spoke about addiction and everything that women really didn’t talk about at the time. I’m in awe of how she navigated that,” she said. Working with supportive women such as Dunham and Pfeiffer has been a blessing this early in her career. “I have a lot of good female energy around me; I’ve been really lucky.”

It was not only Whitney Peak’s first time at a fashion show, but also the “Gossip Girl” star’s first time in Paris. “A lot of big firsts,” said the Vancouver native. “It was never really something that I even thought I could go to, and I’m glad I didn’t because this is really the way to do it for the first time.”

Peak joked that her biggest takeaway about French culture is the country’s dedication to dinner. “It takes really long to eat here, like four hours.” Currently staying in Rhode Island for a film shoot before she goes back to work on “Gossip Girl” in January, Peak said she’ll take the memories with her. “I’m just gonna be in my apartment, ‘Sigh, oh, I wish I was back in Paris.’”

SEE MORE:

Blackpink’s Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund Pike on Dior’s Starry Front Row

Beyonce Praises Olivier Rousteing at Balmain’s Historic Show

Debbie Ryan and Soko Make the Front Row at Giambattista Valli’s Art Museum Show

 

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Blackpink's Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad