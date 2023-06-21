Chanel and Lincoln Center Reveal 2023 BAAND Together Dance Festival Lineup

The BAAND Together Dance Festival is returning to Lincoln Center for its third summer.

The five-day outdoor festival, made possible by Chanel, will feature performances by several of New York’s top dance companies including Ballet Hispánico, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet and Dance Theatre of Harlem. All of the performances are free and open to the public as part of Lincoln Center’s “Summer for the City” programming.

The BAAND Together Dance Festival will include the world premiere of a new duet, “Pas de O’Farill,” choreographed by Pedro Rui and performed by dancers from Ballet Hispánico and New York City Ballet. Also on the week’s lineup is “Other Dances” by Jerome Robbins and “Dancing Spirit,” Ronald K. Brown’s tribute to former Alvin Ailey artistic director Judith Jamison. Choreography by Justin Peck, Robert Garland and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa will also be showcased throughout the week. An all-ages educational workshop, run by the participating dance companies, will take place each afternoon prior to the performances.

In a collective statement, the artistic directors of the five dance companies described the festival as “a testament to the vibrancy and diversity of the New York City dance community. We are thrilled to be returning with a spectacular program that features the city’s most internationally revered repertory companies. This year’s program highlights the innovative visions that have made New York City our nation’s dance capital.”

Chanel sponsored the inaugural edition of the BAAND Together Dance Festival in summer 2021, as well as last year’s festival. A longtime supporter of the performing arts, Chanel continues to pay homage to founder Gabrielle Chanel’s commitment to dance through worldwide partnerships. The fashion house is an official partner for the Nijinsky Awards in Monaco, and patron of the Opera de Paris’ Opening Gala and Paris Opera Ballet. In February 2022, Chanel contributed design to the Paris Opera Ballet’s tribute to late dancer and artistic director Patrick Dupond.

Alvin Ailey Courtesy

Ballet Híspanico Courtesy Daniel Arnold

American Ballet Theatre Courtesy Daniel Arnold

Dance Theatre of Harlem Courtesy

New York City Ballet Courtesy