Chanel to Hold Métiers d’Art Show in New Hub for Craftsmanship in Paris

CRAFTY APPROACH: Chanel is ready to give the world a first glimpse of its new hub for craftsmanship on the edge of Paris.

The French luxury house said on Thursday that its Métiers d’Art show, scheduled for Dec. 7, would take place at Le19M, a striking center for specialty workshops designed by architect Rudy Ricciotti and located near Porte d’Aubervilliers, a working-class area north of Paris.

“By choosing Le19M as the backdrop to the 2021-22 Métiers d’Art show, Chanel reaffirms its desire to celebrate this exceptional artisanal heritage, the very cornerstone of French fashion and luxury’s influence around the world,” the house said in a statement.

With a surface of close to 275,000 square feet, the building has been home since March to 600 people working for the ateliers responsible for producing the Métiers d’Art collection, which was launched in 2002 to celebrate the craftsmanship of the suppliers and workshops in Chanel’s orbit.

Le19M brings together embroiderer and tweed-maker Lesage, its embroidery school and Lesage Intérieurs; embroidery workshop Montex and its decoration department MTX; shoemaker Massaro; feather- and flower-maker Lemarié; milliner Maison Michel; pleater Lognon; grand flou atelier Paloma, and goldsmith Goossens. It also houses swimwear and lingerie brand Eres.

Traditionally a traveling show that has alighted in destinations including Shanghai; Rome; Edinburgh, Scotland; Salzburg, Austria, and Dallas, the Métiers d’Art display was held in Paris in December 2019 in the wake of the death of Chanel’s longtime creative director Karl Lagerfeld earlier in the year.

Faced with the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, his successor Virginie Viard chose to film the collection at the Château de Chenonceau in the Loire Valley last December in front of a single VIP guest: Kristen Stewart.

Unlike some of its competitors, Chanel has not staged any major events outside of its domestic market since COVID-19 triggered the first of several rounds of lockdowns in France in March 2020. It is due to break its recent streak of French shows with a repeat presentation of its cruise 2022 collection on Nov. 2 in Dubai.

