Chanel Ranked Most Active Publisher Among Luxury Brands on WeChat

Louis Vuitton came second in 2022, with all published content raking in more than 100,000 views, an industry benchmark for successful reach.

Shoppers wait in line outside a Chanel store at a mall in Beijing, China.
Shoppers wait in line outside a Chanel store at a mall in Beijing. Getty Images

Chanel has been ranked as the most active content publisher among luxury brands last year on WeChat by iPaiban, a WeChat layout tool and data analysis platform.

With email marketing largely absent in China, WeChat is the most effective way for brands to directly communicate with consumers via their official accounts.

Most brands are registered as corporate accounts on WeChat, which allows them to push content to all of their subscribers four times a month. Each push can contain a lead post, which comes with a larger landing image, as well as a few secondary ones below.

Chanel had the most total views on WeChat with its own content at 3,745,517 views, a 180.54 percent increase from 2021, iPaiban revealed after comparing WeChat data from Fendi, Prada, Hermès, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Burberry. They respectively published 48, 38, 59, 72, 35 and 63 articles on WeChat in 2022.

Louis Vuitton came second with 3,500,035 views, a 162.15 percent jump from the year prior. Burberry, Hermès and Prada logged between 2 million to 3 million views, while Fendi had around 1.3 million views.

Looking at individual performance, all of Louis Vuitton’s published content raked in more than 100,000 views, an industry benchmark for successful reach.

Fendi’s content generates views mostly between 10,000 and 50,000 views per post. Prada’s reading volume is concentrated between 50,000 and 100,000 views. Hermès and Chanel saw their viewing numbers distributed more evenly across the brackets.

In terms of engagement, Louis Vuitton ranked number one with an average of 730 likes per lead article. Burberry and Prada came next, with an average of 644 and 556 likes, respectively, per leading post.

Top-performing content shares some similar topics among these brands. They are new year greetings, Lunar New Year-branded digital red envelope reveal, major celebrity endorsements, hyped collaborations and runway collections.

