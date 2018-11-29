STREAMING SOON: Netflix is adding to its network of fashion-focused documentaries offered on the streaming platform.

Joining such films as “Dries” and “Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards” will be a new docuseries called “7 Days Out.” The film was directed by Andrew Rossi — who helmed “The First Monday in May,” the documentary about the Met Gala’s most-attended exhibit in history, “China Through the Looking Glass.”

Each self-contained episode of the “7 Days” series centers around one week in the life of a visionary and his or her team working in the realms of fashion, food, space, sports and entertainment. The inaugural episode concerns the house of Chanel.

“Seven Days Out” documents the final preparations Karl Lagerfeld made prior to the brand’s spring 2018 haute couture show. Rossi was given full access to Lagerfeld and his crew’s activities, allowing the director to freely shoot what happened in the week before the presentation — from the studio, to Chanel’s haute couture ateliers and the ateliers of Chanel’s Métiers d’Art.

The movie will be available on Netflix Dec. 21.

