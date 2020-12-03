LOVE’S ESSENCE: A postage stamp with the silhouette of a Chanel No.5 fragrance bottle and a heart will be released in France to help celebrate Valentine’s Day in 2021.

Each year of the past two decades, France’s postal system La Poste has produced limited-edition stamps linked to a French luxury house to commemorate the day of love.

For Chanel, 2021 is a year of many celebrations. Alongside Valentine’s Day, the stamp syncs with Chanel No.5’s centenary year.

In 1921, Gabrielle Chanel launched the iconic fragrance named after her lucky number. The scent, created by perfumer Earnest Beaux, broke the molds of perfumery in numerous ways, including containing aldehyde notes and coming in a streamlined lab-like bottle.

Two versions of the stamps will be available: 1.2 million of the 2.16 euro edition in red, black and pink, and 2.52 million of the 1.08 euro version in orange, black and red.

On Jan. 22 and 23, a page-worth of five 1.80 euro stamps, selling for 4.40 euros and coming in a print run of 550,000, will be available at Le Carré d’Encre, at 13 bis Rue des Mathurins in Paris’ 9th arrondissement.

Then starting Jan. 25, the stamps will be sold in that same shop, some French post offices, by subscription or written note to Philaposte Service Clients, and online at laposte.fr/boutique.

