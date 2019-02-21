REMEMBERING KARL: Chanel is planning a farewell ceremony for Karl Lagerfeld following the designer’s death on Tuesday at the age of 85.
In a death notice in French daily newspaper Le Figaro on Thursday, the fashion house said Lagerfeld would be laid to rest “in a strictly private ceremony,” confirming what a spokeswoman for the Lagerfeld brand told WWD.
“A farewell ceremony will take place at a later date,” Chanel added. A spokeswoman for the brand said no additional details were available at this time. Lagerfeld’s final collection for Chanel will be shown in Paris on March 5, in what promises to be a highly emotional occasion.
The couturier always made clear that he did not want a public funeral after his own death, telling Numéro magazine in an interview last year that he preferred for his ashes to be scattered near those of his mother Elisabeth and those of his cat Choupette, should she pass away before him.