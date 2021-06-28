CHANEL FACTORY 5 KICKS OFF: Chanel will throw open the doors of its Factory No.5 pop-ups in eight cities worldwide starting Tuesday as part of the ongoing festivities for the No.5 fragrance’s centenary.

The public can visit the location in Paris, situated at 17 Rue Commines in the 3rd arrondissement, through July 5.

There the whole Factory Collection is displayed and retailed. Seventeen products — all riffing on the Chanel No.5 scent — come in quirky packaging that is divided into three themes: a paint atelier, a garage and a kitchen.

Bath tablets come in a tea tin, shower gel in a paint tin, body cream in a tube, bath lotion in a squeeze bottle and body oil in an oil tin.

The idea is to show how No.5 transforms the ordinary into a luxury experience.

The vast location in Paris is primarily in Chanel’s traditional black-and-white color codes and has many tables set up, where people can peruse and learn about the products. An arcing, moving conveyor belt displays the No.5 bottles and colorful videos nearby add to the buzzy, fun-filled factory feel.

Two people are on hand to add calligraphy to finished products.

Pop-ups are slated in other cities, including London, Seoul, Shangdu, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan.

The Factory No.5 line will also be available in Chanel’s fragrance beauty boutiques, 32 of the brand’s fashion stores and on its online platforms.

