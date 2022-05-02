Chanel Showcasing Camellias in Jardin, Jardin Event

THE POWER OF FLOWERS: Camellias from Chanel’s open-air laboratory in Gaujacq, situated in southwestern France, will sprout up in Paris’ Tuileries Gardens between June 9 and 12 as part of the park’s Jardin, Jardin event.

Showcased there will be the Camellia japonica, dubbed The Czar, which is the key ingredient used in Chanel’s No.1 first clean beauty line, which includes skin care, makeup and fragrance.

Inside and outside one greenhouse in the Tuileries, visitors will be able to learn about camellias’ properties — one of which is having the ability to flourish in the heart of winter — and their history, as well as Chanel’s commitments to sustainable cultivation methods.

A second greenhouse is to showcase camellias themselves. Information will be given about the flower’s functions and cosmetics benefits.

Out beginning in early January, the No.1 products are formulated with up to 97 percent of ingredients stemming from natural origin. The star ingredient is house founder Gabrielle Chanel’s iconic flower, with No.1 product formulas including up to 76 percent camellia derivatives, such as petals, seeds and yeasts. Those were chosen for their ability to enhance skin and preserve its youthful appearance, according to the company.

In Chanel’s camellia fields, agro-ecological cultivation methods are used. At the research laboratory in Gaujacq, parts of the fully blossomed camellias, especially of The Czar, are handpicked and made into an oil rich in protocatechuic acid and antioxidants.

In 2018, Chanel’s contribution to the Jardin, Jardin event were some of the house’s key fragrance flowers from Grasse, France, including jasmine, May rose, iris pallida, tuberose and rose geranium.

