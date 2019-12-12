NOUVELLE VAGUE: Following creative director Virginie Viard’s spring collection for Chanel, inspired by French New Wave movie stars like Jean Seberg, the fashion house is sponsoring a retrospective of director Jean-Luc Godard at the Cinémathèque Française.

“Tout Godard,” set to run from Jan. 8 to March 1, 2020, will feature classics such as “Breathless,” “Contempt” and “Pierrot le Fou.” Anna Karina, who starred in Godard films including “A Woman Is a Woman,” “Band of Outsiders” and “Alphaville,” is expected to be the guest of honor on the opening night.

Chanel noted the retrospective marks the 40th anniversary of the release of “Breathless,” starring Jean-Paul Belmondo and Seberg. In a neat piece of synergy, Kristen Stewart, a Chanel brand ambassador, portrays the American actress who died at the age of 40 in the upcoming “Seberg”, due to hit U.S. screens on Friday.

“This partnership is an opportunity for the house of Chanel to reaffirm its close ties with cinema and the special relationships with certain film directors and actresses that were initiated by Gabrielle Chanel in the 1930s,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

The house has longstanding ties to a number of high-profile film events worldwide, in addition to dressing celebrities such as Stewart, Keira Knightley, Penélope Cruz and Margot Robbie on the red carpet. In September, it partnered for the first time with the Deauville American Film Festival.

The house sponsors the Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program via the Tribeca Film Institute, in addition to organizing an annual dinner during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. It also hosts an annual pre-Oscars dinner with Charles Finch, and a party with Vanity Fair France at the Cannes Film Festival.

Two years ago, Chanel took over from Chaumet as the official partner of the Césars, France’s equivalent of the Oscars. Every year at the awards ceremony, it sponsors a special event to highlight the young talents competing for the award for most promising actor or actress.