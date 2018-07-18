COSTUME PARTY: Chanel has sponsored the restoration of Alain Resnais’ 1961 masterpiece, “Last Year at Marienbad,” starring Delphine Seyrig in a series of dresses designed by Coco Chanel.

Poignantly, Studio Canal’s newly restored digitized version of the film will premiere as part of the classic film section at the Venice Film Festival where the original film was awarded a Golden Lion close to 60 years ago.

The process included cleaning up flaws and readjusting the color grading to highlight the photography and lighting developed by Sacha Vierny and Alain Resnais using a Dyaliscope lens. The soundtrack was also restored using the original 35mm mix.

Accessorized by pearls, the film’s costumes were based on “a wardrobe tethered to everyday life but that evoked the allure of 1920s cinema stars, as well as a modern and timeless elegance,” according to Chanel.