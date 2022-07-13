×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: July 13, 2022

Chanel Continues Its Support for BAAND Together Dance Festival at Lincoln Center

The second edition of the five-day festival, made possible by Chanel, features free outdoor performances by top New York City dance companies.

Dancers from Alvin Ailey, Ballet Hispanico,
Dancers from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Ballet Hispánico, Dance Theatre of Harlem, American Ballet Theatre and New York City Ballet. Courtesy of Dan Jackson

After sponsoring the inaugural BAAND Together Dance Festival last summer, Chanel is back for the encore. The fashion house is supporting the second edition of the five-day outdoor performance series, set to take place Aug. 9 to 13 at Lincoln Center in New York.

The BAAND Together festival, made possible by Chanel, will include daily performances from five of New York’s top dance companies, including Ballet Hispánico, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet and Dance Theatre of Harlem. Each daily performance will feature the world premiere of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s choreography “One for All,” which was commissioned by Lincoln Center and features dancers from all five companies. The piece is set to “Manteca” by Funky Lowlives/Dizzy Gillespie.

In a collective statement on Ochoa’s piece, the artistic directors from each company offered, “This year we will go beyond performing side by side and do so together, as a unified dance family, through an exciting new work by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa. This work is a testament to our commitment for building new avenues of cultural innovation, dialogue and accessibility for our incredible city.”

The BAAND Together Dance Festival is part of Lincoln Center’s summer-long Summer for the City programming, which features performing arts programming free to the public.

Chanel’s support of the festival marks a continuation of the house’s commitment to dance and the arts. A friendship with Serge Diaghilev led Gabrielle Chanel to become a lifelong dance patron and creative collaborator. In 1920, the designer funded the revival of the (very scandalous at the time) ballet “e Sacre du Printemps” (“The Rite of Spring”). In 1924, she designed the costumes for “Le Train Bleu,” performed by Diaghilev’s Ballet Russes. Chanel outfitted the dancers in designs inspired by sporting life; her vision of leisurewear was revolutionary for the ballet stage.

Today, in addition to its support of BAAND Together, Chanel celebrates its legacy within the dance world as an official partner of the Nijinsky Awards; patron of the Opéra’ de Paris’s Opening Gala and, as of 2021, all of the Opéra’s artistic projects, and a Living Heritage partner of the Australian Ballet.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Courtesy of Dan Jackson
Ballet Hispánico
Ballet Hispánico Courtesy of Dan Jackson
Dance Theatre of Harlem
Dance Theatre of Harlem Courtesy of Dan Jackson
New York City Ballet
New York City Ballet Courtesy of Dan Jackson

Chanel Couture Fall 2022

Front Row at Chanel Couture 2022

Chanel to Open Ephemeral Boutique in East Hampton on Friday

