NAME THAT TUNE: Chanel is tapping its network of “friends of the house” to keep people entertained at home during the coronavirus crisis.

The French fashion house will host a live performance by Belgian singer Angèle exclusively on its Instagram Stories on April 3 at 1 p.m. Paris time, under the hashtag #LiveWithChanel.

“During these unprecedented times, Chanel wishes to express its solidarity with everyone staying at home or affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the brand said.

Angèle, who performed at the party after the house’s Métiers d’Art show in Paris in December, subsequently appeared in its spring 2020 eyewear campaign alongside Margaret Qualley, Pharrell Williams, Isabelle Adjani and French singer-songwriter Sébastien Tellier.

Music fans can also tap into a wealth of Chanel playlists, available on Apple Music. The most recent features tracks by The Weeknd, Christine and the Queens and Jessie Ware.