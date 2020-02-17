CHANEL FACE: French actress Marion Cotillard has been tapped to be the face of Chanel No.5 in a new advertising campaign that’s due out later in 2020.

“Authentic, committed and generous, Marion Cotillard takes her unique perspective from film to film, creating an exceptional destiny as a free woman,” Chanel said in a statement on Monday.

“The perfect incarnation of French natural beauty, Marion Cotillard has an irresistible ‘je ne sais quoi’ that’s all her own,” the fashion house continued. “She is bringing her elegance to the image of the iconic No.5 fragrance.”

This marks the first time the French actress has signed on to be a perfume ambassador.

Cotillard has a long history with the fashion house, first walking the red carpet in Chanel in 2004, for Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s movie “A Very Long Engagement,” then in 2008 for Olivier Dahan’s film “La vie en rose.”

She won a host of awards, including an Oscar and César, for her portrayal of Édith Piaf in “La vie en rose.” Cotillard has worked with directors including Ridley Scott, Steven Soderbergh and Leos Carax.