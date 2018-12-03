No more croco for Coco.

On the eve of its pre-fall Metiers d’Art show here at the Met on Tuesday, Chanel said it will “no longer use exotic skins in our future creations.”

Bruno Pavlovsky, Chanel’s president of fashion, told WWD of the move in an exclusive interview.

The exotic skins in question include crocodile, lizard, snake and stingray.

Pavlovsky noted the list also includes fur, of which Chanel uses very little.

“It is our experience that it is becoming increasingly difficult to source exotic skins,” Chanel said in a statement, noting it would create “a new generation of high-end products” by innovating with fabric and leather.

Pavlovsky said the latter category will focus on materials generated by the “agri-food” industries.