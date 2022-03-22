Chanel to Hold Repeat Métiers d’Art Show in Florence

ITALY CALLING: Chanel is taking its Métiers d’Art collection on the road for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

The line, which was originally unveiled on Dec. 7 at the French fashion house’s new center for specialty workshops on the outskirts of Paris, will be showcased with a repeat show in Florence on June 7.

“Artistic craftsmanship is anchored in the history of Florence, rich with a cultural heritage and ancestral savoir-faire, still very much alive today,” the brand said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chanel last showed its Métiers d’Art collection in Italy in 2015, when it staged a display at the famed Cinecittà film studio in Rome. Chanel’s manufacturing facilities are split between France and Italy, where it has acquired suppliers such as tannery Samanta and yarn-maker Vimar.

An illustration for Chanel’s repeat Métiers d’Art show in Florence. Illustration by Remembers/Courtesy of Chanel

Traditionally a traveling show that has alighted in destinations including Shanghai, Rome, Edinburgh, Salzburg and Dallas, the Métiers d’Art display was held in Paris in December 2019 in the wake of the death of Chanel’s longtime creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

Faced with the restrictions of the COVID-19 outbreak, his successor Virginie Viard chose to film the collection at the Château de Chenonceau in the Loire Valley the following year in front of a single VIP guest: Kristen Stewart.

Unlike some of its competitors, Chanel did not stage any major events outside of its domestic market between the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and November 2021, when it headed to Dubai for a repeat presentation of its cruise 2022 collection.

