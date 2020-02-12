FLOWER POWER: Chanel will offer people an immersive horticultural experience in Paris’ Natural History Museum’s Mineralogy Gallery for two days in March.

It will nod to the French beauty giant’s various “open-sky” laboratories that are scattered around the globe, where Chanel sustainably grows and studies specific plants that then might be used in its skin-care formulas.

The brand, for instance, established an open-sky laboratory in the southern French Alps in 2010 for medicinal plant sources that had been overlooked since the second half of the 20th century. In 2002, it set up another one in Madagascar to focus on Vanilla Planifolia.

For the exhibit in Paris, Chanel has chosen rare plants from its botanical collection.

Fittingly, right outside the doors of the Mineralogy Gallery stands the sweeping Jardin des Plantes, or Garden of Plants, which was created by Louis XIII in 1635 as the royal garden of medicinal plants.

Chanel’s “La beauté se cultive” exhibit will run from March 28 to 29.