×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Do Brand TikTok Challenges Work?

Eye

‘Emily in Paris’ Costume Designer Talks Season Three

Business

LuisaViaRoma Secures Lease for Manhattan Retail Destination

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Chanel plans to repeat 2022-2023 Métiers d’Art collection on June 1 in Tokyo, Lanvin Group marked its stock exchange debut with a celebratory dinner

By
Lily Templeton, Evan Clark, Hikmat Mohammed, Martino Carrera
Plus Icon
Chanel - Dakar Métiers d'Art
The Chanel 2022-2023 Métiers d’Art collection shown in Dakar. Courtesy of Chanel

TOKYO BOUND: Chanel said Monday it would hold a repeat show of its 2022-2023 Métiers d’Art collection on June 1 in Tokyo.

The French luxury house made history on Dec. 6 as the first European luxury brand to stage a fashion show in sub-Saharan Africa by unveiling its latest specialty craft-focused lineup in Dakar, Senegal.

Attended by the likes of Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, Whitney Peak, Nile Rodgers, Princess Caroline of Monaco and her daughter Charlotte Casiraghi, the 2022-2023 Chanel’s Métiers d’Art show was part of a three-day cultural program in the Senegalese capital and “the starting point for an ongoing exchange between the house and Senegal,” the brand noted in a statement.

Related Galleries

Staging this repeat of its Métiers d’Art show in Tokyo “reaffirms the strength of its close ties with Japan,” the house continued.

The Japanese capital was the first international destination for this traditionally traveling show that was initiated in 2002 by Chanel’s late creative director Karl Lagerfeld to spotlight the work of its in-house workshops.

Since then, Chanel’s Métiers d’Art shows have alighted in destinations including Shanghai; Rome; Edinburgh, Scotland; Salzburg, Austria; and Havana, Cuba, all cities linked to the fashion house’s history.

Chanel has also regularly staged exhibitions and events in Tokyo, including a repeat of the Paris Cosmopolite show, the Métiers d’Art 2017 collection, which showed in the baroque Tsunamachi Mitsui Club turned into an evocation of the Ritz hotel; and the 2014 reiteration of the Paris-Dallas Métiers d’Art, when Chanel built an expansive Texas saloon-style set in a new skyscraper. — LILY TEMPLETON

BIG NIGHT AFTER A BIG DAY: After ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in the morning, jumping into the whirlwind of Wall Street for the first time, Team Lanvin Group headed to Altro Paradiso in SoHo on Thursday night to celebrate. 

“It’s not for business tonight,” said Joann Cheng, chairman and chief executive officer of Lanvin, which raised $150 million and wiped out its debt when it merged with the Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp. SPAC and became a public company.

Cheng noted it was a deal that was both 15 months in the works and, for her at least, featured an element of “destiny.” 

Joann Cheng
Joann Cheng Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

“I started my career at KPMG as an accountant,” said Cheng, remembering back to when her then-new husband asked her to name three of her dreams. 

“As a very young accountant without any real romantic dreams, I gave him very wild ideas,” she said.

The first was to walk the red carpet. Check. 

“My second dream was to get one company listed on the NYSE,” she said, noting that at the time she imagined being chief financial officer and not the CEO.

Check. 

“The third dream, I cannot tell you right now,” she said. “I will tell you when it comes true.” 

That bears watching as Cheng seems to have a way of making her dreams come true.

Witness the listing itself.

Mitch Garber, investor and Lanvin board member, had a point when he described getting the deal through — with a SPAC and in this market — a “financial miracle.”

But being a public company requires making a financial miracle happen with some regularity. 

On that score, Garber said Lanvin — which owns its namesake brand as well as Wolford, Sergio Rossi, St. John Knits and Caruso — had some serious name recognition on its side. 

“If everybody knows the brands, then half the work is done,” he said. 

The stock market at least started to become more cooperative.

While shares of Lanvin went on a rollercoaster during their first day, trading up over 130 percent only to close down 25.6 percent to $7.37 — the stock was rebounding by Friday, closing up 26.6 percent at $9.66. — EVAN CLARK

LATIN TOUR: Spanish singer Rosalía took over The O2 Arena in the Greenwich Peninsula with more than 20,000 guests for her “Motomami World Tour,” which kicked off in Spain on July 6 and came to an end on Sunday in Paris at the Accor Arena.

Rosalía performed her viral hits including “Saoko”; “Chicken Teriyaki”; “Malamente,” and “Bizcochito,” which has become a TikTok sensation with the singer chewing gum in the intro — fans have been recreating it on the social media app during the duration of her tour, including Simon Jacquemus, who mimicked the gum-chewing gesture at the afterparty for his spring 2023 show.

After the show, American Express hosted an intimate after party in the Amex Lounge at The O2 for card members with a cocktail bar, paella food hall and a special performance by Dominican Italian singer and songwriter, Yendry.

She performed a solo set of her singles “Nena,” “Ki-Ki-” and a new unreleased track that she described as “ being all about the community you get in the Dominican Republic, where there is no privacy with your neighbors.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Rosalia performs at The O2 Arena on December 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Rosalía at The O2 Arena in London. Samir Hussein/WireImage

In the lounge, illustrator and designer Laura Scribbles set up a small stand personalizing merchandise that features the adage “Keep the Vibe Alive” in her signature street art-inspired designs.

“For this project I had to create a design that worked on both paper and fabric, that could also be customized,” said Scribbles, who started her career as a traditional graphic designer in her hometown of Newcastle, a city in northeast England.

Scribbles is working on launching her own shop, where she will stock prints and original pieces of art which is due to launch next year. — HIKMAT MOHAMMED

ANOTHER DEAL: Gruppo Piacenza SpA is not done with its acquisitions yet.

The Biella, Italy-based textile specialist revealed Friday it has acquired Arte Tessile Snc, a little more than one month after taking over Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti.

Based in Busto Arsizio in the Lombardy region, Arte Tessile was founded in 1984 and specializes in patternmaking for jacquard and raschel textiles. Its acquisition will provide additional expertise to Piacenza.

Gruppo Piacenza headquarters in Biella, Italy.
Gruppo Piacenza’s headquarters in Biella, Italy. Courtesy of Gruppo Piacenza

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The acquisition will enable us to internalize this [textile-making] phase and be more creative and rapid, ensuring service continuity,” said Vasiliy Piacenza, Gruppo Piacenza’s brand manager. He touted the company’s secrecy toward its clients as among its values and anticipated plans to expand the Varese-based company’s portfolio to clients in the furniture and home decor sector.

Gruppo Piacenza has operated a successful business banking on its high-end textiles, also dipping its toes in ready-to-wear via its Piacenza 1733 menswear brand, which showcased its spring 2023 collection at Pitti Uomo last June.

In 2020, the textile specialist acquired Lanificio Piemontese, another Biella-based woolen mill, signaling its commitment to grow its manufacturing scope and in sync with the sector’s mergers and acquisitions environment, defined by increased alliances, as reported.

Last November, the company revealed a takeover of Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti, 10 months after the death of Nino Cerruti, buying out London-based fund Njord Partners’ 80 percent interest in the textile firm and the Cerruti family’s 20 percent stake. — MARTINO CARRERA

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Hot Summer Bags

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad