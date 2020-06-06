WE’LL ALWAYS HAVE CAPRI: Having been forced to cancel its planned cruise show in Capri, Italy, last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, Chanel has opted for a digital presentation of the collection.

The French fashion house said today it would unveil its cruise 2020-2021 collection, titled “Balade en Méditerranée” (or “Mediterranean Stroll” in English) on Monday, June 8 at 12 p.m. Paris time on its web site and social media platforms.

Chanel teased the presentation with a video offering views of the island’s natural landscapes, set to the sound of waves and birdsong.

The cruise show would have been the first traveling show for artistic director Virginie Viard since she succeeded Karl Lagerfeld following his death in February 2019.

The location was partly inspired by the late designer, who in 1997 spent five days on Capri photographing the Villa Malaparte, the striking modern house immortalized in Jean-Luc Godard’s 1963 film “Le Mépris.” Lagerfeld’s moody Polaroid transfer images were published in a book by Steidl.

Chanel will be the first major French brand to unveil a collection online since the country went into lockdown in March to halt the spread of COVID-19, forcing the closure of stores and the cancellation of all physical events.

Since the government’s drastic measures were lifted on May 11, retail has gradually picked up, though France does not plan to open its borders to other European Union countries until June 15, making prospects for summer tourism uncertain.

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s governing body, plans to stage a digital version of the haute couture and men’s shows in July, with an online platform hinged on films and videos.