Chanel is popping up at The Standard’s High Line location in New York.

For just three days, the luxury brand is creating a small world within the West Side hotel called “Chanel No.5 in the Snow.”

This “holiday destination,” as Chanel describes it, will be open from Dec. 12 to 15 and is free to the public. The setting is inspired by Chanel’s latest campaign for the No.5 fragrance, starring Lily-Rose Depp; in it, the face of the label is seated atop a bottle of Chanel No.5 perfume, covered in soft piles of falling snow, looking into a snow globe holding — you guessed it — a bottle of Chanel No. 5 perfume.

Chanel No.5 in the Snow will feature an ice skating area, seasonal bites and drinks including hot chocolate and photo ops. Plus, an augmented reality experience allows guests to interact with a personalized snow globe via AR, which they can then access through Snapchat and online at chanel.com. This AR element will be revealed during a private event in the space on Dec. 10, then available to the public on Dec. 11.

