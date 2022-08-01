Chanel Adds Designer for Special Projects, VIP Dressing

NEW RECRUIT: Virginie Viard, creative director at Chanel, has added a notable talent to her design team, WWD has learned.

Alexandre Morgado, a nine-year veteran of Givenchy, has joined the French house to work with Viard on special projects, including VIP dressing.

A Chanel spokeswoman confirmed the appointment to WWD, but provided no additional particulars.

To be sure, Chanel is very actively dressing its clutch of famous brand ambassadors — which include the likes of Kristen Stewart, Penélope Cruz, Charlotte Casiraghi and Blackpink’s Jenny — as well as other celebrities for red-carpet events, such as Giveon at the 2022 Grammys.

According to Morgado’s LinkedIn account, he was most recently head of design for haute couture, celebrities and special projects at Givenchy. He had joined the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned fashion brand in 2013 as head designer of haute couture and VIP in 2013.

It is understood he worked at Italian label Borbonese earlier in his career.

Many top European fashion houses have dedicated design staff for dressing VIPs, which continue to attract consumer attention and engagement, especially on social media.

Givenchy reorganized its teams following the departure of Morgado and engaged Suzanna Venegas, who has experience working in haute couture and ready-to-wear with John Galliano at Maison Margiela and Dior. She now works under Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams on women’s categories and oversees all couture and VIP requests, according to a spokeswoman for the house.

