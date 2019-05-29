HOMECOMING: There’s no place like home, according to Chanel.

Chanel’s next Métiers d’Art collection will be shown in Paris on Dec. 5, according to a statement issued by the house. The exact location is yet to be revealed.

The Métiers d’Art 2019-2020 collection will be the first designed exclusively by Virginie Viard, Karl Lagerfeld’s longtime right hand, who took over creative direction of the house following the designer’s death in February.

The collection traveled to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for New York for Chanel Métiers d’Art 2018-2019 and Lagerfeld’s native Hamburg, Germany, in 2017. The Métiers d’Art collection hadn’t been presented in France since the Paris-Cosmopolite collection at the Ritz in 2016, in honor of the luxury hotel’s reopening.

Lagerfeld introduced this pre-fall ready-to-wear collection — embellished with the specialty couture ateliers Chanel owns — in 2002. Previous destinations for the Métiers d’Art show include Edinburgh, Scotland; Shanghai; Rome; and Dallas.

The announcement comes as Chanel is strengthening its bond with the French capital. In February 2018, the house signed on as the exclusive private sponsor of the renovation of the Grand Palais with plans to pledge 25 million euros toward the works, which are due to be completed in time for the Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024.

Chanel is also sponsoring the creation of a space for permanent exhibitions at the Palais Galliera, a Paris City Hall-backed fashion museum, set to open in 2019.

In September, Chanel kicked off construction on the new site that will house its Métiers d’Art ateliers in Aubervilliers, a northern suburb of Paris. Due to be completed in 2020, the site will house most of the 26 specialty ateliers Chanel controls through its Paraffection subsidiary, which includes the jeweler Desrues, feather maker Lemarié, embroiderers Maison Lesage and Atelier Montex, shoemaker Massaro, milliner Maison Michel and cashmere specialist Barrie.