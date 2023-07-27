Chanel’s Watch Face, Tiffany’s Beyoncé Tribute, Turlington Fronts CH

TICKING ALONG: Lily-Rose Depp will be fronting a new advertising campaign for Chanel’s Première Original Edition watch, slated for release Sept. 1.

The 24-year-old, who appears as troubled pop star Jocelyn in the HBO drama series “The Idol,” described the watch as “beautiful, delicate, chic, classic” and a design “only Chanel could make.”

Depp became the youngest ambassador for the Rue Cambon house in 2015 but once told WWD her first memory of wearing Chanel was “probably when [she] was still in diapers.”

She’s since fronted a number of campaigns for the luxury house, becoming the face of its Rouge Coco Bloom and Rouge Coco Flash lipsticks, the No.5 L’Eau scent and the J-12 watch, as well as one of the four chosen to represent its Sac 22 handbag for its launch.

The Première Original Edition was launched last year to mark the 35th anniversary of its namesake, considered the starting point for Chanel’s watchmaking division, with a rework of “minute details” to keep the new version “true to itself,” according to Arnaud Chastaingt, director of the Chanel watchmaking creation studio.

Launched in 1987, the original design was the work of the late Jacques Helleu, who intended it to be strong, unique and “an eternal reference,” he would later say, according to Thames & Hudson’s volume on Chanel’s watchmaking.

Modeled after the stopper of the brand’s bestselling No.5 fragrance and given a bracelet-like form factor, with hands floating on a black lacquer dial featuring no numbers and set in a gold case, the design was “far more than a watch…a lesson in style,” Chastaingt said. — LILY TEMPLETON

RETURN TO BEYONCÉ: In honor of Beyoncé’s groundbreaking Renaissance World Tour, Tiffany & Co. is unveiling a new Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé limited-edition collection.

One of the American jeweler’s legacy collections, the Return to Tiffany line is marked by its recognizable heart tag and inspired by a key ring from 1969. The debut capsule collection reinterprets the house’s legacy motif, infusing it with the iconography and spirit of Queen B’s world tour.

The Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé limited-edition collection. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

One hundred percent of profits from the sales of the collection will benefit the About Love Scholarship program, an ongoing partnership among Tiffany & Co., BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation. The proceeds will expand upon the $2 million pledged in 2021 for scholarship funding for students in the arts and creative fields at five historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs): Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Central State University in Ohio.

Since its inception, the About Love Scholarship program has supported more than 100 students. The program is part of Tiffany Atrium, the jeweler’s social impact platform, which launched in July 2022 with the mission to advance professional opportunities for historically underrepresented communities in the jewelry and creative industries, reflected in its three core pillars: creativity, education and community. The Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé collection coincides with the one-year anniversary of Tiffany Atrium.

Tiffany & Co. serves as the official jeweler for the Renaissance World Tour, an evolution of the partnership between Tiffany and Beyoncé that started with 2022’s “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign, starring Beyoncé. The most Grammy Award-winning artist has performed wearing custom-designed Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Tiffany HardWear and Elsa Peretti jewelry, among other classic Tiffany creations.

Coinciding with Beyoncé’s weekend performances in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the collection debuts at tiffany.com in the U.S. on Saturday. — THOMAS WALLER

CHRISTY AND CAROLINA: CH Carolina Herrera has enlisted Christy Turlington and photographer Brigitte Lacombe for its ad campaign.

The shoot, which took place in Madrid, focuses on the timelessness of the bags and the company’s leather atelier in Spain. Ads will break Thursday on Carolina Herrera’s social media channels and its website, chcarolinaherrera.com.

“In these photos, we aimed to capture the timelessness of our bags and showcase the exceptional craftsmanship that goes into each piece. The talented photographer, Brigitte Lacombe, skillfully captured the essence of our brand, highlighting the enduring appeal and meticulous attention to detail our products represent.…Christy embodies the sophistication and elegance that our bags exude, symbolizing the fusion of modernity and tradition,” according to the house.

CH Carolina Herrera, which is owned by Puig, is a lifestyle line that offers a range of products for women, men and children, with a strong emphasis on accessories and leather goods handcrafted in Spain. The brand is licensed by Sociedad Textil Lonia, a privately owned company from Galicia, Spain.

The first CH Carolina Herrera store opened in 2001 and the brand now has 329 stores worldwide, with 30 in the U.S., and plans for further store openings.

Christy Turlington and a CH Carolina bag. Brigitte Lacombe, courtesy of CH Carolina Herrera

Christy Turlilngton with a CH Carolina bag.

Following the photo shoot in April, the brand organized a riding trip in the Andalusian countryside, and invited a group of eight friends who share Herrera’s passion for horses through an equestrian experience in Seville. Among those on the trip were Turlington and her daughter Grace Burns; Poppy Delevingne; Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark; Delfina Blaquier; Italian socialite Ginevra Rossini; French actress Valeria Nicov, and American social Tylynn Nguyen.

The crew spent three days on a safari excursion through the Sierra Morena mountains that was orchestrated by George Scott and documented by British equestrian photographer Georgina Preston. These images will appear on the company’s social media in September and International print coverage releasing on Aug. 20. — LISA LOCKWOOD

MARTHA’S MAGIC: If you’re headed to Las Vegas for the big apparel trade shows coming up in early August, you’re likely to get a glimpse of Martha Stewart, who will be on the stage at MAGIC talking about all things Martha.

Stewart, who started her career as a fashion model and morphed into being a cooking and interior design guru, will be sharing her recent experience of appearing, at the age of 81, on the cover of the recent Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. She will also discuss highlights from her career, which always seems to be evolving.

Martha Stewart will be the principal speaker at the Las Vegas trade shows. WESTON WELLS. Courtesy of Informa Markets.

Stewart kicks off the three days of trade shows set for Aug. 7 to 9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center where attendees can visit Project, Sourcing at MAGIC and MAGIC. An opening night party will feature rapper and actor Ludacris, who will be performing at the Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World.

Informa Markets, the organizer behind the shows, has also put together several speaking panels with industry experts.

Remi Bader. Photo courtesy of Informa Markets

At MAGIC, content creator and curve model Remi Bader will be on the stage at MAGIC Social House in a panel called “Reshaping Fashion: Breaking Beauty Stereotypes.” She will be talking about inclusivity and plus-size fashion.

Dixie D’Amelio, of D’Amelio Footwear, will also be on the MAGIC stage with her father, Marc D’Amelio of D’Amelio Brands, to discuss their creations, marketing and business success.

At Project, which showcases men’s and women’s fashion, musician and designer Gavin Rossdale will be talking with Rolling Stone’s Tim Chan.

“It is important for us as leaders in the fashion space to invite a wide range of speakers who bring their own unique perspectives, knowledge and expertise to engage a broader audience in order to foster an inclusive environment, which inspires our attendees,” noted Kelly Helfman, president, Informa Markets Fashion. “Our Las Vegas event serves as a platform to highlight the multifaceted business of fashion.”

The three Las Vegas trade shows, held twice a year, will be filled with thousands of booths showcasing apparel, accessories, jewelry and footwear. — DEBORAH BELGUM