Change of Heart, an athlete favorite ready-to-wear brand founded by entrepreneur Jesse Baer, launches its second collection, Lifeline, on April 8, exclusively on the Change of Heart website.

Lifeline is the first collection and drop for the brand’s basics line of the same name and is comprised of graphic T-shirts, hoodies and sweats. The brand offered the first collection from its mainline in December, which sold $60,000 in the first 24 hours and and sold out in 72 hours, according to the company. The brand’s Introspection T-shirt drop sold out of 800 units in two minutes.

Baer is a young entrepreneur who opened a chain of gyms backed by an angel investor at 19 while attending Ithaca College, and in 2017 cofounded Common Ground Bar in New York City.

Change of Heart, his latest venture, encapsulates the ups and downs of Baer’s life and career. From struggling in his teens and overcoming homelessness to the highs and lows of bad investments and losses in entrepreneurship, Baer uses Change of Heart to give an honest take on mental health and also give back to communities and those in need. Athletes such as Kevin Durant, Von Miller, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Blake Griffin, Kyle Kuzma and Tyler Herro among others have been spotted wearing the brand.

The washed-out colors on each garment show how dreary the world can look through the eyes of despair and melancholy, and graphics speak to similar themes. The brand recently partnered with Los Angeles-based nonprofit Community Fridges, an independent network of refrigerators and pantries providing for people experiencing food insecurity, for its first drop and will continue to partner with nonprofit organizations nationwide. Change of Heart donated 5 percent of sales from its first collection to the organization and bought $5,000 worth of food to distribute across all their fridges.

“My upbringing was rough,” Baer said, “but it helped me understand what it feels like when everything is so far out of your reach.

“We are foremost a fashion company, but what we design is born in the streets, so we want to give back to these communities while also building our own Change of Heart community that inspires others to do some good in the world.”