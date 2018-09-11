Chappy has a new brand identity.

The social connection app that targets gay men has spent the past six months creating a new management team and pushing a user experience that connects with its mission, which is to provide a safe and fulfilling platform to connect gay men across various facets of their lives.

They are now backed by new strategic and brand advisory from Bumble, which invested in the app in 2016, including founder and chief executive officer Whitney Wolfe Herd and Andrey Andreev, the technologist behind Badoo and Bumble.

“Much like Bumble, Chappy is committed to providing its users with a safe, welcoming and empowered experience and that sets it apart from any other app in the gay dating space. Chappy has been dedicated to investing in their users from day one, and with the current advancements in leadership, brand and platform, Chappy can now achieve the potential we all know it’s more than capable of realizing,” said Wolfe Herd.

New to the management team is Sam Dumas, who spent the past four years working in marketing at Condé Nast. He will serve as head of brand and was given cofounder status. Dumas will work with Max Cheremkhin, Chappy’s cofounder, to grow the app and improve the user experience.

“At its heart, Chappy is engineered to empower gay men to form positive, healthy relationships based in kindness and mutual respect, and that’s something I’m extremely passionate about,” said Dumas.

The user experience has been elevated and safety is at the forefront of the experience. The app has a zero tolerence for abuse and bullying and users reported for violating the terms could be permanently banned from the app.

“I’ve spent my career launching and scaling global connection platforms, and Chappy is now at a point where the business demands the level of leadership talent and brand imagery that can both champion its growth and further a mission that differentiates it from any app in the marketplace. I’m honored to support Whitney, the Bumble team and the Chappy team as they embark on this new chapter,” said Andreev.