This Charitable NFT May Score a Front-Row Seat to Paris Fashion Week

What if the last NFT you bought guaranteed you front-row seats at Paris Fashion Week?

That perk — and more — is being touted in a new NFT drop. The NFT collection is the first from nonprofit funding platform Heroe5 that brings funding into the digital age. Heroe5’s newly created “The Good Society” promises to be a Web3 force for good as it pertains to sustainable and charitable aims.

The first digital collection titled, “Out of Sight | Out of Mind” drops Aug. 12 and is purchasable online with Tez cryptocurrency or a credit card. The collection was designed by artist and sculptor Nate Mohler, who used the opportunity to emphasize the fragility of marine ecosystems under barrage of humans and metropolitan life. For this launch and after the digital goods sell out, $1 million (or 80 percent of the sales) is set aside to benefit nonprofits like Lonely Whale, No More Plastic and Oceanic Global — all of which are fighting ocean pollution and have engaged with the fashion sector in one way or another.

Mohler said the first series is not centered stylistically on oceans — but rather — that of major cities because they are responsible for the majority of all carbon emissions and make up less than 1 percent of the Earth’s surface. “Similar to my ongoing series ‘Painted Cities’ there are three unique styles intended to bring a more ephemeral and dreamlike memory of the city,” he said.

The full prize potential available to select lucky collectors (one out of every random 15 tokens sold) includes: two front row seats at Paris Fashion Week (though which shows those seats would be for was not specified), attendance to Ocean Global’s annual ocean conservation gathering or Lonely Whale’s annual leadership virtual town hall, as well as consultations with the inaugural artist.

“The Good Society is a vital next step in the evolution of the fundraising industry: a Web3 platform to create art impact experiences,” Sebastien Heimann, founding member and chief executive officer of Heroe5 and The Good Society, said in a statement. “As the world moves to Web3, charities need more fundraising tools to stay ahead of the curve and embrace new ways to engage potential donors. The Good Society will provide those innovations, allowing them to raise critical funding and awareness for vital causes while feeding the public’s growing interest in digital collectables.”

The Good Society aims to drop a new collection each month, totaling some 1,800 digital collectibles designed by emerging and acclaimed artists. While ocean conservation took the lead this time around, wildlife conservation, as well as human and planetary wellness are the guiding charitable themes.