Charles de Vilmorin and Francesco Russo Team Up for Shoe Capsule

THESE BOOTS ARE MADE FOR CATWALKING: If you were eyeing those hand-painted Francesco Russo boots that Charles de Vilmorin showed with his spring 2021 haute couture collection, they could soon be yours.

The Italian shoe designer and the French design whiz kid are teaming up for a capsule of five styles, selected among Russo’s signature shapes and covered in de Vilmorin’s curly brushstrokes.

De Vilmorin described the collaboration as the perfect mix between his “crafty way of working and [Russo’s] meticulous, architectural approach.” Russo stated that he was amazed by the young designer’s imagination and his drawings. “Seeing my classical silhouettes as canvas for his creativity is a great gift,” he said in a statement.

Knee-high boots from the Charles de Vilmorin x Francesco Russo capsule. Charles de Vilmorin/Courtesy of Francesco Russo

Three stilettos, a loafer and a knee-high boot — all featuring de Vilmorin’s hand-painted patterns reproduced as prints — will be released in April, sold on the shoe label’s e-commerce site and with a selection of retailers.

Prices will range from 595 euros for a pair of stilettos with bold swipes of color to 1,500 euros for boots decked in a flurry of flowery hearts.

