Charli D’Amelio and Dunkin’ are taking their partnership to the next level with a new merchandise collection.

The TikTok influencer, who is the most followed on the social media platform with over 111.6 million followers, is releasing a limited-edition merchandise collection with the coffee chain on Tuesday that includes co-designed apparel and accessories like onesies, scrunchies, shoelaces, phone cases, keychains and tumblers.

The merchandise collection follows D’Amelio’s previous collaborations with Dunkin’. Last year the influencer teamed with the chain to turn her go-to Dunkin’ order, a cold brew with caramel, into “The Charli” for its official menu. Recently, the pair have teamed again for another version of the drink, dubbed “The Charli Cold Foam,” which adds sweet cream cold foam to the original drink.

The new merchandise collection is meant to be an extension of the pair’s previous collaborations. The collection includes a terry cloth onesie designed with Dunkin’s pink and orange logo, a scrunchie that reimagines the chain’s logo to read “Charli” and a pink glitter drink tumbler that reads “Charli x Dunkin,” among other items.

This is the latest fashion collaboration to come from D’Amelio. Earlier this month, the influencer teamed with accessories label Pura Vida for a jewelry collection that was meant to promote positivity. D’Amelio also serves as the face of Morphe’s Gen Z sub brand, Morphe 2, with her sister Dixie D’Amelio and has worked with brands like Hollister, Aerie and EOS.

D’Amelio’s Dunkin’ merchandise collection will range in price from $16 to $100 and will be released on Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST on Dunkin’s website.

