Charli D’Amelio Teams With Pura Vida for Jewelry Collaboration

Charli D’Amelio is embarking on her latest partnership in the fashion world.

The 16-year-old TikTok influencer is teaming with accessories brand Pura Vida to collaborate on a set of bracelets, called the Charli D’Amelio Pack, available for purchase starting Friday. The $45 bracelet set includes five styles, including a charm bracelet, a colorful beaded bracelet and a metal bracelet engraved with the phrase, “All Smiles Here,” among other styles.

D’Amelio, who is the top followed user on TikTok with more than 109 million followers, wanted to promote positivity through the collaboration. She went with bright colors like yellow, pink and teal and incorporated a smiley face charm to create a lighthearted aesthetic.

The influencer launched the collaboration with the social media campaign, #ShowUsYourHappy, where D’Amelio is asking her followers to post about “life’s simple pleasures, nostalgic moments or activities they love.” The hashtag has already generated 22.7 million views on TikTok.

D’Amelio has also enlisted her fellow TikTok influencer friends for the collaboration’s launch, including the likes of Addison Rae and Chase Hudson.

“I wanted to create something that I would genuinely wear and that my friends would love too,” D’Amelio said in a statement. “Pura Vida is one of the only brands of bracelets I actually wear and have been wearing for years because they’re so comfortable and don’t feel like I have too much on my wrists. The design process was so much fun and I think the pack has a really upbeat and positive vibe to it, which was important to me.”

D’Amelio’s Pura Vida collaboration is just her latest venture in the fashion and beauty spaces. Along with her older sister, Dixie D’Amelio, she is the face of Morphe’s Gen Z sub brand, Morphe 2. She’s also collaborated with Hollister, Aerie and EOS, among others.

