Charli D’Amelio is heading to Hulu.

The 16-year-old TikTok star, who is the most followed user on the social media platform with 103.2 million followers, and her family are working with the streaming service for an eight episode docuseries, according to Variety. The show will also star D’Amelio’s parents, Marc and Heidi, and her 19-year-old sister Dixie, who is also a well-known TikTok star and budding musician.

“Two years ago, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio were virtually unknown outside of their town, and now have over 100 million fans who tune in daily for their every move,” said Belisa Balaban, vice president of documentaries at Hulu. “Every teen on social media dreams of becoming famous, but what happens when the reality hits?

“The D’Amelio Show” will give a closer look at Charli D’Amelio’s quick rise to fame as she’s dealt with online criticism and making new friends in Los Angeles. The show will also focus on Dixie D’Amelio’s growing music career, which has included collaborations with musicians like Liam Payne and Wiz Khalifa.

The Hulu docuseries comes after the D’Amelio sisters were embroiled in controversy last month for a YouTube video posted to their family’s account. In the first episode of their “Dinner With the D’Amelio’s” series, both sisters were accused of being rude to their family’s private chef when they were served a plate with snails, which resulted in Dixie D’Amelio leaving the table to vomit by her family’s pool.

Charli D’Amelio received backlash for the same video after making comments that she hadn’t reached 100 million TikTok followers fast enough, stating: “I wish I had more time because imagine if I hit 100 million a year after hitting one million.”

Her followers didn’t respond kindly to D’Amelio’s comments and started unfollowing her en masse. She reportedly lost roughly one million followers in the first few days after the video was posted.

Both sisters later issued apologies for their comments and actions seen in the YouTube video and have regained their lost followers.

Despite the controversy, the sisters are still two of the most recognizable influencers on TikTok. Charli D’Amelio is the second highest-earning TikTok star at $4 million annually, according to an August 2020 report from Forbes. Her sister follows in third with $2.9 million.

“The D’Amelio Show” will debut on Hulu in 2021.

