Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Face Backlash Over YouTube Video

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are facing backlash over their recent YouTube video.

The TikTok stars, who have 98.6 million and 43.8 million followers, respectively, are under fire for a new YouTube video, the first episode of their “Dinner With the D’Amelios” series, posted on Monday to their family’s account, which includes fellow influencer James Charles.

In the video, the sisters are being accused of being rude to their family’s personal chef, Aaron May. May presents the family with several dishes, including a paella dish that’s prepared with snails. Halfway through the video, Dixie D’Amelio is seen picking at one of the snails on her plate, smelling it and visibly gagging. She asks the chef what the snail is to which May responds, “it’s a snail, they’re kind of cold and it’s classic in paella and it’s actually an omen of good luck and fortune.”

After trying the snail, Dixie gets up from the table and throws up by the family’s pool. Charli D’Amelio responds to her sister’s action by asking her parents if they have any “dino nuggets.”

The sisters are some of the most recognizable influencers from TikTok. Charli D’Amelio, who has the most followers on the platform, is the second highest-earning TikTok star at $4 million annually, according to an August 2020 report from Forbes. Dixie D’Amelio follows in third with $2.9 million.

Charli D’Amelio is additionally facing backlash for another moment in the video. D’Amelio is seen complaining that she hadn’t hit 100 million followers fast enough, stating “I wish I had more time because imagine if I hit 100 million a year after hitting one million.”

Charles responds to her statement by asking, “Was the 95 million not enough for you?” D’Amelio responds with, “I’m just saying, even numbers.”

TikTok users didn’t respond lightly to D’Amelio’s comment and have started unfollowing her en masse. She’s reportedly lost roughly one million followers since the YouTube video was posted.

Both sisters have since responded to the backlash in apology videos. Charli D’Amelio apologized in a tearful Instagram Live video Thursday.

“Seeing how people reacted to this, I don’t even know if I want to do this anymore,” she said, stating that she’s receiving death threats over the controversy. She also referred to her comment on her follower count as a misunderstanding considering that she has a surprise planned when she hits the 100-million follower milestone.

Dixie D’Amelio responded to the backlash in a TikTok video on Thursday, stating the snail incident was also a misunderstanding. She stated her team “knows I throw up a lot,” and “wanted to get a reaction out of her” with the snails.

“I love chef [May] and I would never disrespect him in anyway,” she said. “And maybe don’t judge someone’s personality over a 15-second video.”

Watch the “Dinner with the D’Amelio’s” video here:

