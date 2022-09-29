×
Charlie Le Mindu Exhibit Opens at Artcurial

The artist known for Haute Coiffure welcomed guests at the launch party.

Artworks by Charlie Le Mindu at
Artworks by Charlie Le Mindu at Artcurial. Courtesy of Artcurial

HAUTE COIFFURE: For artist Charlie Le Mindu, having 21 of his hair creations go under the hammer at Artcurial in Paris on Oct. 5 is bittersweet.

“In general, I have very mixed emotions, because I’m separating myself from things that I love,” said Le Mindu, at the vernissage of the exhibition of his work that was held at the Right Bank auction house Wednesday night. “But you know, as I’ve said before, it’s good because I need new things, and I have more than 200 archives in my place in Brooklyn. I need to be away from them now.”

Le Mindu had people from Artcurial choose which works would be included in the auction that will take place both in person and online, starting at 5 p.m. CET. But, of course, he helped make the selection,  to make sure everything fit together.

Among the key pieces Le Mindu loves that are being auctioned off are two full-body hair sculptures, called “Lion’s Manes,” which were inspired by a mushroom found in the northern hemisphere. They’re estimated to sell for 180,000 euros to 200,000 euros.

“It’s my favorite, because they’ve been in so many things, and I love wearing them myself. It’s the only thing I made that I can wear,” Le Mindu laughed.

Another favorite is the fluorescent, jellyfish-like creation, entitled “Fluorescent Species,” that’s to be worn over someone’s head. The estimate for that ranges from 11,000 euros to 12,000 euros.

In the show catalogue, curator Benoît Coffin calls Le Mindu, the artist behind the concept of Haute Coiffure, a “visionary.”

“The work of Charlie is in constant motion, and can only be understood through the idea of a trajectory, one which began its travel at the beginning of the 2000s,” Coffin wrote. “From ‘Blonde Lips’ and the costumes worn by Lady Gaga to the famous ‘Lion’s Manes,’ each piece in this event-sale is a masterpiece of virtuosity and creativity.”

Le Mindu, indeed, never stops. Aside from gearing up for the auction, he’s currently working on a ballet in Monaco and the upcoming Vivienne Westwood and Kayne West shows during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. A bit further down the road are a ballet in Berlin and a cabaret in Miami, Florida.

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

