×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Thom Browne RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Names Pharrell Williams Men’s Creative Director

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Luar and Mejuri Collaborate on Jewelry

Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over La Samaritaine

The famous hair artist's "Tricophilia" installation will cover the department store's famed staircase.

Charlie Le Mindu hair artist La Samaritaine LVMH Paris.
"Tricophilia" installation by Charlie Le Mindu at La Samaritaine in Paris. Courtesy La Samaritaine

PARIS — Forget the “love locks.”

A different type of locks will be in focus as famed artist Charlie Le Mindu is set to be Paris’ mane event with a new installation. His latest work takes thousands of hair pieces to cover the famous interior staircase of Paris’ La Samaritaine department store.

The installation, titled “Tricophilia,” will last four months, morphing every calendar page turn to mark the seasons, evolving from all-natural through styled art pieces.

Le Mindu worked with more than 10,000 wigs in various textures for the first iteration, to convey his all-natural vision. While the wigs are synthetic Kanekalon, a change made from his usual huuman material due to fire safety restrictions, they will still represent all types of global follicles. Natural-looking locks will hang from the staircase representing natural colors and styles.

Related Galleries

Spring will bring additional interpretations of hair, using slices of fabric and unusual materials such as banana leaf for his creations in floral themes, before moving into super-styled sculptures that take inspiration from his hairstyling expertise, including drag queen techniques. Finally, Le Mindu will “harvest” the hair, cutting the installation and creating some intricately coiffed art pieces that will be gifted to guests.

In March, Mindu also will cocreate four days of performances with dancers from the Paris Opera. He’s previously created multimedia installations with a cabaret of dancing mustaches, for example, at Paris’ Palais de Tokyo and Cartier Foundation.

This time the performances will involve the dancers interacting with shoppers and clients, as there won’t be a stage or lighting. He promised a “totally new” concept, though planning is still in the works.

Decorating more than 410 feet of the staircase was daunting, and a task the artist couldn’t take on alone. Mindu enlisted 20 students from nearby schools to help build the sets remotely for three weeks, before a marathon overnighter installation just before the big reveal.

Mindu’s journey to a hair artist started with sweeping the floors in his aunt’s salon at age 6, when he realized that styles, cuts and colors could really impact people’s emotions. Now he sources hair from around the world, choosing texture and DNA depending on the project.

“I have a dealer — essentially it’s exactly the same as a drug dealer,” he joked, citing China, Peru, Siberia, and Ukraine as great sources for strong hair. “I always FaceTime with him, in terms of what is going to carry the color and quality.”

With the addition of pieces and moving of installations over the time period, Le Mindu called it a “living” installation. “It’s the first time for me to work on such a huge scale.”

Le Mindu is pleased to bring his art to the consumerist masses. “It’s great, because most of the stuff I do is usually shown in museums, and it’s obviously very different. When you go to a museum, you go there to see a contemporary exhibition, and when you go to Samaritaine, you go there for shopping, you’re not expecting to see this,” he said.

While hair is the most common and sustainable fiber, people can often have a visceral reaction, which makes his art a bit subversive for the LVMH-owned luxury department store.

“Every reaction is different. Some people hate it and have a really big problem with it [but some] people see the texture and and the movement, the colors and it can be quite impressive,” he said. Alongside the installations, the store’s windows will play on the hair theme with textiles in collaboration with the Alliance for European Flax, Linen and Hemp.

The department store has envisioned an entire program around Le Mindu’s work, called Paris à Poil(s). It includes whimsical windows, as well as an in-store pop-up dedicated to all things hairy — from dog accessories and wool blankets products from Kevin Murphy on offer. There will also be special styling services available during Paris Fashion Week.

Le Mindu regularly collaborates with designers for their collections, including Balmain, Mugler and Vivienne Westwood, and works on celebs such as Lady Gaga and Megan Thee Stallion.

Bringing his coiffed creations to the luxury department store might be quite subversive on first, but in the end, “I think it’s a great fit,” Le Mindu added.

The installation runs from Wednesday to May 9.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

Hot Summer Bags

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Hair Artist Charlie Le Mindu Takes Over Paris La Samaritaine Staircase

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad