Charlize Theron Does Dior From Head to Toe in Sheer Top, Taffeta Skirt and Lace Boots for ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Premiere

Charlize Theron arrived on the red carpet for Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil” premiere on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, in a head-to-toe black Dior ensemble.

Theron, a Dior brand ambassador, wore a silk sheer shirt with a multifloral brooch at the top collar button and a bra underneath. She coordinated with a silk taffeta maxiskirt featuring a thigh-high slit and cummerbund-style waistband. Theron finished off the look with a pair of fishnet stockings and lace floral embroidered boots with black cap toes. The shirt, skirt and boots were all by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior‘s cruise 2023 collection.

Charlize Theron attends the premiere of Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil” at Regency Village Theatre on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles. FilmMagic

Dior’s cruise 2023 collection took inspiration from historical paintings, dressage uniforms and Spanish craftsmanship. The collection also showcased the full-skirted silhouettes, like Theron wore, that Chiuri has become known for at Dior.

Theron selected subtle jewelry accents to accessorize, including a baguette wave ear cuff by Anita Ko, the 1987 cuff earring by Delfina Delettrez and a scatter floating white diamond band by Ananya.

Charlize Theron attends the premiere of Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil” at Regency Village Theatre on Oct. 18, 2022 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Netflix

Theron went for a subtle makeup look with a glossy pink lip, a hint of blush and just a splash of mascara. She wore her brunette tresses back, with parted bangs.

The actress is working on expanding her credits behind the scenes as a producer. She is both starring in and producing the upcoming film “The Old Guard 2,” a sequel to 2020’s “The Old Guard.”

Charlize Theron, Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh attend the premiere of Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil” at Regency Village Theatre on Oct. 18, 2022 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Netflix

Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil” is based on the popular book series by author Soman Chainani. In addition to Theron, the film also stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Michelle Yeoh and Kerry Washington. The film debuted for streaming on Netflix on Oct. 19.