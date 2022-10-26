×
Charlize Theron Wears Vibrant Blue Tom Ford Sweater and Skirt for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Appearance

The actress is promoting her Netflix film "The School for Good and Evil."

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Charlize Theron is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on October 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Charlize Theron arrives at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" studios on Oct. 25 in Los Angeles. GC Images

Charlize Theron arrived at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday for her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in a vibrant blue ensemble.

The actress wore a sweater that featured zipper detailing around the sleeves, a formfitting blue pencil skirt and shiny black strappy stiletto sandals — all by Tom Ford.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Charlize Theron is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on October 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Charlize Theron arrives at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” studios on Oct. 25 in Los Angeles. GC Images

For accessories, the actress wore a Pavé square hoop earring from Eéra and Saint Laurent sunglasses.

Theron was styled by Leslie Fremar, who has outfitted Julianne Moore, Jennifer Connelly and Nicola Peltz.

For makeup, Theron opted for a pink glossy lip. She styled her hair in a frayed bob with bangs framing her face.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Charlize Theron is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on October 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Charlize Theron arrives at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” studios on Oct. 25 in Los Angeles. GC Images

The actress is on a promotional tour for her role in the newly released Netflix film “The School for Good and Evil,” which premiered on the streaming platform on Oct. 19. The film is based on the bestselling book series by Soman Chainani, centering around two best friends who are suddenly swept into a conflict when one attends the school for good and the other the school for evil. Theron, who plays the administrative head of the school for evil, costars with Kerry Washington, Kate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh.

Theron is continuing her career in the film industry, producing and starring in the upcoming film “The Old Guards 2,” which will be a sequel to the 2020 “Old Guard” film. She will reprise her role as Andy and star alongside Kiki Layne, Uma Thurman and Matthias Schoenaerts. 

