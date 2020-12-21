FRIENDS IN TWEED: Charlotte Casiraghi, who has been close to Chanel since her teen years, will make her debut as the French house’s newest ambassador and spokesperson on Jan. 1 in the spring fashion campaign photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin in her hometown of Monaco.

The daughter of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and Stefano Casiraghi, an Italian industrialist, Charlotte Casiraghi is 11th in line to the throne of Monaco.

Casiraghi will also be involved in Les Rendezvous Littéraires Rue Cambon (literary gatherings at Rue Cambon, in English), a project making its debut on Jan. 26 during Paris Couture Week at Chanel’s historic salons.

These encounters “will bring together female writers and actresses, in the company of friends of the house, to read, discuss and share their unique perspective on their own work or that of other historical or contemporary literary figures they hold dear,” according to Chanel.

The gatherings are to be broadcast on Chanel’s website and social networks.

While the late Karl Lagerfeld brought Casiraghi into the Chanel fold, photographing her for the 2012 book “The Little Black Jacket: Chanel’s Classic Revisited by Karl Lagerfeld and Carine Roitfeld,” his design successor Virginie Viard has kept up the friendship.

In a video unveiling the partnership, Casiraghi explains she wore a Chanel couture dress for her 2019 wedding to Dimitri Rassam from one of Lagerfeld’s last collections, but Viard saw her through the fittings.

While perhaps best known for her show-jumping career and as the patron of the Monte-Carlo International Jumping event, Casiraghi has a degree in philosophy and a passion for literature and poetry. She is president of the Rencontres Philosophiques de Monaco, an association that she founded in 2015 to celebrate and promote philosophy through monthly, themed events.

Other Chanel ambassadors and spokeswomen include Kristen Stewart, Lily Rose Depp and Jennie Kim.