MONACO BRIDE: Charlotte Casiraghi tied the knot with Dimitri Rassam, the father of her seven-month-old son Balthazar, in a civil ceremony in Monaco on Saturday.

The bride wore a short guipure dress embellished with crystal-embroidered bows and satin sandals, all designed by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, the brand said in a statement. Her hair was styled by John Nollet, the hairstylist said in a separate statement.

Guests at the ceremony included socialites Bianca Brandolini and Eugenie Niarchos, as well as her brothers Andrea Casiraghi, with his wife Tatiana Santo Domingo, and Pierre Casiraghi, with his spouse Beatrice Borromeo, according to French media reports.

Rassam, a film producer, is the son of French actress Carole Bouquet and producer Jean-Pierre Rassam. It is the first wedding for Casiraghi, who has another son, Raphaël, from a previous relationship with French humorist Gad Elmaleh.

The daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco and granddaughter of American film star Grace Kelly, Casiraghi is a regular at fashion week events, regularly attending Gucci and Saint Laurent shows.

The Monaco royal appeared in Saint Laurent’s fall 2018 campaign and had previously featured in ads for Gucci, which like Saint Laurent belongs to French conglomerate Kering, headed by François-Henri Pinault. She also appeared in a campaign for Swiss watch brand Montblanc in 2015.

Editor’s note: Due to erroneous information, an earlier version of this story mistakenly said Charlotte Casiraghi was dressed by Giambattista Valli.