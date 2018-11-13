BADGE OF HONOR: Cosmetics entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury came face to face with one of her inspirations on Tuesday when Queen Elizabeth handed her an MBE, or Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, at Buckingham Palace.

The honor recognizes Tilbury’s contribution and services to the beauty and cosmetics industry over the past 26 years. Tilbury was among the names listed in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in June.

Tilbury was pictured wearing a black Alice Temperley dress and a hat by Victoria Grant as the Queen presented her with the accolade.

“Today has been one of the most magical days of my life,” Tilbury said. “I am so delighted and thrilled to receive this honor, especially from Her Majesty, the Queen who has been an endless source of inspiration to me! To be recognized for my contribution to the beauty industry is a dream come true.”

The makeup artist launched her brand, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, in 2013 and since then has expanded internationally selling across the U.K., America, Canada, Europe, Asia and most recently the Middle East.