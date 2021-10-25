Chashama to Open Art to Ware and The Love Show at Port Authority Bus Terminal

Chashama, a nonprofit that provides affordable workspace to artists, is extending its Storefront Startup Program to open two locations in the Port Authority’s Midtown Bus Terminal on Tuesday.

On the main floor, Chashama will present a pop-up shop collaboration with Art to Ware, which focuses on sustainable, upcycled and handmade pieces. On the upper level, The Love Show NYC, a theatrical dance company, will combine ballet, contemporary, rock, comedy, magic and theater into creative performances, taking over a former cookie shop in the terminal.

The Storefront Startup Program is supported by the NYC Department of Small Businesses.

Art to Ware is curated by Lesley Ware of The Creative Cookie. The pop-up provides a platform for local artists, brands and designers to showcase their work in a retail setting. Among the artists and designers are Ooh Baby, Bunny Shops, Epperson and Elements by Land. Prices ranges from $3 for flowers, patches and pins to $700 for original artwork and intricate handmade wearables. Pop-up hours are Tuesdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Love Show’s “Welcome Home” will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. All performances are free to the public, with the goal of connecting audiences and performers while bringing back live performance. The performances will also be livestreamed on Instagram @theloveshownyc. The full calendar of TLS shows, as well as guest performances and events, is updated daily at its website.

“Welcome Home” will be open Tuesday through Sunday. courtesy shot.

Chashama has transformed unused space for 30,000 artists, hosted 4,000 public art events and provided 1,500 free art classes in underserved communities. Storefront Startup provides space for 70 women and minority-owned small businesses. Each year, Chashama gives $9 million worth of real estate to participants.