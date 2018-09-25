FASHION ROYALTY: It’s not just Stateside that the celebrations for Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary are in full swing this year. On Dec. 4, The French-American Foundation will host a gala dinner in his honor — at the Château de Versailles, no less. Lauren will be celebrated for his “unparalleled impact on the fashion world for 50 years,” states the invitation to the event, hosted under the patronage of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Lauren held his anniversary fashion show and dinner in Central Park during New York Fashion Week earlier this month. Other events and accolades for his milestone year include receiving the first CFDA Members Salute by fellow American designers, including Thom Browne, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Jason Wu and Donna Karan, commemorating his career, at the CFDA Awards in June, while Rizzoli published a book done in partnership with WWD, titled “WWD: Fifty Years of Ralph Lauren,” a 192-page tome of five decades of archival stories, photos and illustrations.