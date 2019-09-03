Will flaming orange be the color of spring 2020? Cheetos certainly hopes so, as the cheesy snack brand is set to make its unlikely New York Fashion Week debut in a few days time.

The first Cheetos House of Flamin’ Haute fashion show will put forward a fashion, accessories and beauty collection that takes inspiration from fan-created Cheetos’ fashion and beauty looks seen on social media.

Perhaps surprisingly, this isn’t the first runway exposure for Cheetos. For fall 2018, Chromat sent models down the runway munching on bags of the orange snack.

The upcoming fashion show will take place on Sept. 5 and will debut 21 orange dust-inspired looks. Naturally, the brand’s wayfarer-wearing feline mascot, Chester Cheetah himself will be in attendance. Each outfit is designed by various fashion influencers, including @luanna, @thenavarose, @hungryhipsters and @stylistjbolin. Costume designer Ami Goodheart, who has worked with Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and Ciara, will be creating a look for the show and rapper Saweetie is set to perform.

Cheetos will follow-up the show with a consumer-facing pop-up shop from Sept. 5 to 8 at 135 West 18th Street, where a style bar is available for fans to get a “Cheeto-fied” makeover, including hair, makeup and nail services. The shop’s hair services, such as its “Cheetah Tail Braids,” “Cheetos Puff Buns” and “Chester’s Spot-On Spots,” give fans the option to also pick up Cheetos-themed accessories, like red, orange or black scrunchies or hair charms and barrettes depicting the Cheetos’ logo, Chester Cheetah and Cheetos.

The makeup services focus on the snack’s red and orange color scheme, including a “Wild Cheetah Cat Eye,” “Chester’s Cheesy Sparkle Eyes” and “Cheetos-Dusted Pout,” which is an orange metallic lip, among others. The shop’s nail art takes direct inspiration from the snack brand with styles like “Chester’s Signature Nails,” red nails with stickers decals, “Cheetos Fire Nails,” black nails with a flame motif, and “Caught Snacking Nails,” textured orange nails that are meant to resemble the snack’s cheese dust.

While fans have the opportunity to get their Cheetos makeover at the pop-up, the runway collection itself will not be available for sale. Perhaps the copious amounts of Cheetos on hand will soften the blow.

