Best Made Co. has brought Argentinian chef Francis Mallmann on board as a creative adviser.

Mallmann has partnered with the accessories brand on an exclusive line of products that will launch today. The Mallmann’s collection includes a leather tote for $598, a leather trug for $398, a log carrier for $328, an oversize bandana for $98, a beret for $178, as well as a caravan chair, a notebook cover, a knife and a leather blade cover for an ax for $528. The most expensive piece in the collaboration is a grill that will sell for $2,298.

In addition to the product, Mallmann will also work with Best Made to find other ambassadors for the brand among his “network of global adventurers,” the company said.

“Francis has been a great friend and unofficial brand ambassador since the early days of Best Made Co.,” said Peter Buchanan-Smith, founder and chief creative officer. “His spirit of adventure and flair for living and thriving outdoors has been a constant inspiration. We both believe that remarkable, tactile, lasting experience comes from being outside — often around an open fire — and that shines through in this new collection.”

In his new role, Mallmann is expected to continue to work on product initiatives with the brand in the future, Buchanan-Smith said.

Best Made Co. considers itself a modern American outfitter and offers apparel, tools and gear targeted to outdoor enthusiasts.