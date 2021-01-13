“Donald Trump sent me to cannabis,” declared Chelsea Handler over the phone.

“I used to be a drinker,” she continued. “I used to drink and not be into cannabis and then after the election in 2016, I just couldn’t — anger and alcohol are not a good match. I had to pivot when I realized I had to deal with him being the president for four years.”

She’s looking forward to Inauguration Day on Jan. 20. To mark the occasion the comedian and actress — a best-selling author and former host of E!’s “Chelsea Lately” and Netflix’s “Chelsea” — is releasing a selection of cannabis goods in partnership with dispensaries Sweet Flower and The Apothecarium. All proceeds from sales will benefit Cage-Free Repair, a nonprofit that works to help vulnerable communities impacted by the injustices of the war on drugs.

“There are things you take to go to sleep,” said Handler, half-jokingly. “There are things you take to wake up. And then there are things you take just to have a good time and laugh.” It was in 2016 that Proposition 64 passed in California, legalizing recreational use of marijuana for adults age 21 years and older.

“Now everything is labeled so there’s no guessing game,” she added. “You don’t have to go off the rails. You have a hit of a joint. You don’t have to have the whole joint.”

Launching Jan. 14, Handler’s “America Is Back” kit includes drinks by Cann (flavored tonic infused with THC and CBD), pre-rolls by Los Angeles-based Pure Beauty, chocolates by Garden Society and a mask by smokewear brand Sundae School. Costing $85 a box, the release will be available at Sweet Flower in L.A. and The Apothecarium in the Bay Area.

“I do believe we have to hold this moment and understand that four years of hard work and dedication and devotion have paid off, and we all deserve to be able to relax a little bit,” she said of President-elect Joe Biden’s win. “But [Trump] hasn’t given us that. I mean, look what he’s doing to us on his way out the door.”