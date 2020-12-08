LONDON — It was a moment that sent thousands of fans in China into rapture in front of their screens when Dior China ambassadors Huang Xuan, Wang Junkai, Chen Feiyu, Huang Jingyu and Han Dongjun — who have a combined Weibo following of 109 million — walked onto the stage in new season looks designed by Kim Jones in collaboration with Kenny Scharf, after the screening of its fall collection at the brand’s digital presentation at Beijing’s Fenghuang Center.

More than 800 guests attended the immersive event in person, including brand ambassadors Angelababy and Wang Ziwen, model Ming Xi, jewelry designer Baobao Wan and actor and director Stephen Fung.

Two huge screens were installed inside the venue to premiere the collection, with vertical screens projecting looks from the collection simultaneously at the back of the stage.

The livesteaming of the show and the Beijing event generated more than 107.7 million views, according to data provided by Dior. Some 42.56 million watched on Weibo; 36.79 million watched on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and 20.4 million watched on Miui, the operating system for smartphones and tablet developed by Xiaomi, while the rest watched from Tencent, WeChat, Huawei and Bilibili.

Chen, son of China’s legendary film director Chen Kaige, told WWD after the show that the look he wore for the night “is quite dreamy, and rather colorful at the same time, but not too over the top.”

“I think Kim is definitely my style icon, and there are a lot of people in the industry who dress really well. I also look at artists for style inspirations, too,” he added.

Having been one of the faces of Dior in China since 2007, Chen said his personal style has changed over that time.

“I used to prefer sweatpants, hoodies, pretty much the whole time, and probably match with a pair of sneakers. But as time goes on, I prefer to dress a bit more formal right now, like shirts, blazers and jackets,” he said.

The screening of the fall collection was followed by a performance by popular singer Gloria Tang, who’s professionally known as G.E.M.